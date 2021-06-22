Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $22.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

HCC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.30. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,647. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $837.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

