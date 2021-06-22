Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $122.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WCN traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $120.40. 666,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

