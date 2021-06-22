Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 108 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.51.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 159,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

