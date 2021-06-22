Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 112 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

