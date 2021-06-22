Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2,524.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,384.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,543.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

