Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes $235,000 Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

PSTH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 60,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

