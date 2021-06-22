WealthStone Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

ADI opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

