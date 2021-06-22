WealthStone Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $103.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

