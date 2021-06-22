WealthStone Inc. Buys Shares of 9,823 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

SKM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.22. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

