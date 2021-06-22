WealthStone Inc. Grows Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. owned about 0.07% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $171.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $179.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.36.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

