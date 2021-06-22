WealthStone Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tata Motors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,700 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

TTM stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.02. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

