WealthStone Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.