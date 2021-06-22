WealthStone Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

C stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.