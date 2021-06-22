WealthStone Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

