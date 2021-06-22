WealthStone Inc. Raises Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

