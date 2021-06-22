Wedbush Comments on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SWBI opened at $27.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

