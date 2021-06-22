Westpac Banking Corp Buys 26,100 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

