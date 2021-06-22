Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 46,400 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on SC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

