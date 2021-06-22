Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.