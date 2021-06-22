Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

