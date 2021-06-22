Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 5,725 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.05. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

