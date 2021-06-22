Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 938 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

