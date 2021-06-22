WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Lifted by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.24% of WestRock worth $32,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. 4,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,475. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.82.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

