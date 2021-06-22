Westwood Global Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Adecoagro accounts for about 1.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned 2.21% of Adecoagro worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 775,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Adecoagro by 22.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRO opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

