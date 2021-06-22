Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $4.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 722.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $235,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.33. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.