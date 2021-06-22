Wing Market Cap Hits $23.28 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Wing has a market cap of $23.28 million and $8.29 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $13.72 or 0.00042174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00113804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00157009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,673.10 or 1.00429615 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,821,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,696,511 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

