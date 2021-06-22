Winnebago Industries (WGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WGO opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

