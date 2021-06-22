Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workday were worth $26,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

