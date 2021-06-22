Workiva (NYSE:WK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

WK opened at $110.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $7,777,520. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

