WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,016.64 ($13.28).

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Insiders acquired a total of 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 over the last 90 days.

LON WPP traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 982.48 ($12.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The company has a market capitalization of £11.82 billion and a PE ratio of -4.05. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 981.55.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

