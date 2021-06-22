Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.18 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and $429.42 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $32,293.35 or 0.99851815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00027167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 191,525 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

