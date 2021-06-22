Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce $139.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.46 million to $151.68 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 839.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $577.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $886.21 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

