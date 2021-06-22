Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090–0.070 EPS.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,440. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.64.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $68,026.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,056,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,146,321.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,561 shares of company stock worth $2,281,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

