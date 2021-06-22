Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $443.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.10 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $133.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.64.

Shares of ALGT traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,170. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $99.27 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

