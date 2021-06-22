Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,685. The company has a market cap of $686.64 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

