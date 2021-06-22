Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

