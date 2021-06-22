Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Cerner posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.