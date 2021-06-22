Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

