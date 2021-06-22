Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report $22.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Identiv posted sales of $19.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,132. The stock has a market cap of $350.41 million, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

