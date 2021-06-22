Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $20.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.59 million and the highest is $21.70 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $98.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of SOL stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 1,861,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $567.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ReneSola by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 199.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

