Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post sales of $111.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.67 million and the highest is $122.61 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $79.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $466.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $506.47 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $568.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.43. 555,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.16 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

