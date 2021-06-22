Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.83 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

