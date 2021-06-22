Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.40 Million

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $823.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.51 million to $835.40 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

