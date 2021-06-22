Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Announce $4.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.29 to $15.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Shares of PH opened at $288.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $170.30 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

