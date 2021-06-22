Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $787.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

