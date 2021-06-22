Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post sales of $83.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $82.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $334.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 292,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,092. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

