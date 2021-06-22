Zacks: Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.31 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

