Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.13. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $135.44. 1,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

