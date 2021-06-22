Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.64. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

