Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

AOS stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,494,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

